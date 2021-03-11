Sunny Bunny VOB

Have been made.

### you can now buy a locally-made easter surprise-- at the grocery store.

Shayla patrick has the expansion for a springfield business.

Shayla-- spring starts monday and you'll start seeing a lot more plastic eggs on shelves.

A local company specializes in making them and for the first time ever, you can pick some up at local grocery stores.

Sunny bunny easter eggs is a micro-business inside swi industries in springfield.

Employees have been working since last easter to stuff more than 13-million plastic eggs and ship them to people and businesses around the country.

In the past the eggs have been *exclusively sold online.

Now, having a display in stores will familiarize the community with the product and the people behind it.

'============" "it gets the word out locally that we are here and we're very strong.

These guys do a lot for the community, they are able to participate in things and it just helps them.

It just helps out by giving the kids a great easter."

Sunny bunny employs people with developmental and physical disabilities.

Since the company started in 2009 the demand has grown from 1 million to this year more than 13-million eggs sold.

