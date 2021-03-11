YourMoney: 3-16-17

Tax cuts for businesses and individuals are some of the most important and challenging promises president trump joining us to discuss debt and taxes and what you need to know is jim lyons from edward jones.

Q#1 ... so jim, what if you are confused about some of the tax cut proposals that have been discussed?

Well here are five main takeaways from the current tax change proposals: proposals:1.

Support for lower tax rates current proposals that reduce marginal rates on corporate and individual income have a lot of support and should have positive effects on economic growth.

2.

Unlikely to simplify taxes simplification is always a goal of tax reform, and eliminating some deductions would be a step in that direction.

But major changes, such as a border adjustment tax corporate taxes more comple.

3.

Won't happen immediately difficult choices and controversy over the bat and other possible tax changes mean we don't expect any corporate tax changes until the second half of 2017.

And there's a good chance that personal tax reform is delayed even longer.

4.

Deficit and debt could rise congress has historically tried to make "revenue neutral" tax changes to avoid increasing the deficit.

But without the bat, the deficit and debt could rise sharply.

5.

Some overseas cash may come back lowering the tax rate on cash that's repatriated, or brought back from overseas, might help boost economic growth or raise company earnings if it's used for share buybacks.

But the impact isn't clear-cut at this point.

Q2: ... so what's the difference between the deficit and the debt?

A budget deficit occurs when the federal government spends more than it takes in.

The debt is essentially the sum of the government's past deficits.

The federal government has run a budget deficit for most of its history.

As a result, congress must raise the debt ceiling periodically.q3: so do deficits and debts trouble the markets today?

That's a great question.

Today's discussions revolve around tax cuts to boost economic growth.

And while better growth should mean higher tax revenue, deficits are still likely to rise quickly.

That's why we think eventually the u.s. will address the rising debt and deficit through a combination of tax increases and benefit cuts but if the past is a guide, only when it has to.

As a result, we still think it makes sense to evaluate the possibility of receiving fewer benefits and consider tax- advantaged and tax-deferred investments such as: as:municipal bondsroth and traditional iras401(k) accounts education savings accounts accounts the debates and discussions about how to change corporate and personal taxes are likely to be protracted and confusing.

But don't let changes in the government's finances keep you from making important decisions that affect your financial 3future.

Jim lyons ... of edward jones, thanks for stopping by and perspective on debt and taxes.