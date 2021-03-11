Does It Work: The Hurricane Spin Scrubber

Up in the bathroom is never a fun time, especially because of the wear and tear it can put on your back and knees this morning's does it work product... the "hurricane spin scrubber, a motorized scrub brush, promises to "do the hard work for you" while cleaning.

Shane konicki finds out if you should take this scrubber for a spin!

I'd imagine there aren't too many people out there that love cleaning the bathroom.

Not only does it get pretty gross sometimes, but the scrubbing on your hands and knees can be tough on your body.

Well the makers of this product say your time cleaning bathroom could be a lot easier, if you take this scrubber... for a spin.

Commercial- the all new hurricane spin scrubber.

The new cordless and rechargeable power scrub brush that cleans faster and easier.

So an adjustable, motorized cleaning scrubber that will whisk away bathroom gunk that you can grab online for about 40 bucks... but does it work?

Rebeccah does it work tester>> to find out, i enlisted the help of rebeccah with the cleaning service, the maids.

They deep clean living rooms, basements, kitchens, and yes bathrooms, so they know what they're talking about when it comes to getting rooms clean.

So what are your first impressions right now of the spin scrubber?

Uh, i think it's a nice tool.

I like that it's long and it's not heavy.

Okay, are you ready to go?

You want to give it a shot?

Yeah, sure.

Let's do it.

Rebeccah pre-treats the bathtub tile with a cleaning solution.

Next she picks from the 3 different cleaning brush heads, clicks it on, turns it on.

It's working.

And starts scrubbing... how does it feel?

Does it feel like it's doing a , a....it feels like it's doing a good job!

While scrubbing rebeccah notices a problem area.

Looks like there's maybe dirt or some kind of mold build up in this tile here.

She grabs the scrubber, treats the wall, and tackles it with the hurricane spin scrubber.

And after a few seconds, rebeccah thinks the scrubber is picking up the gunk... i think it looks good.

Next, the time comes to tackle the bottom of the bath tub.

Rebeccah says this tub is dealing with soap scum, and maybe a little mold.

She changes the brush head to a larger size, and begins cleaning.

What about the precision, do you feel like you have pretty good control over it?

Yes, again, it's light weight.

It's not hard.

I'm not doing too much of the work.

The wand is doing most of the work.

After receccah finishes scrubbing, she rinses the tub , and checks the results... i think it looks different.

I think it looks completely different.

I still see some of the black, but that just means maybe you need to continue scrubbing, the brush is kind of one size.

So when i get around the corners here it's just sliding around.

You have more options and more mobility when you're doing it by hand.

Okay, so here it is the moment of truth.

We have to ask you.

Does it work?

It does work.

It does an amazing job, it's lightweight.

If you were tired or something i think that it would do a lot of work for you.

There you have it.

For does it work, i'm shane konicki.

Ch>> the instructions for hurricane spin scrubber say after use you should clean the brushes with a mild detergent and allow them to air dry before putting them back in the box.

