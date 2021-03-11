March is national social work month... a time to increase awareness of social workers and the daily work they do to help families - parents and children, and there is an organization in rapid city that works to support social workers... volunteers supporting social workers rapid city>> casas, or court appointed special advocates, are volunteers who advocate for neglected or abused children... working with the social workers to find the best solution for the child... despite not being the largest, the seventh circuit casa program has the heaviest caseload in the state, so volunteers are greatly needed... kehala two bulls executive director, seventh circuit casa program>> we need invested community members who want to support children.

I believe that every child in our community is the collective responsibility of every adult in our community and there's lots of different ways that people can be involved in supporting that cause kehala (kay ha la) two bulls says their goal is to help lighten the workload of d-s-s and case workers... so all of the children's needs are met... .