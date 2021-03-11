Roof Collaspe Molly McQuire's

((nick)) We begin tonight will fallout from the blizzard of 2017.

Eyewitness news is in carbon county tonight where a business opned its doors despite a roof collapse.

Heavy snow caused the roof on the deck of molly maguires along hazard square in jim thorpe to cave in..

It happened during the height of the storm.

The owner says he just has to roll with the punches.

"there is absolutley nothing we could do about it.

We thought that maybe the roof would just cave in and the snow would just fall to the ground.

But it took the whole frame structure away."

And again as you can see-- the pub and eatery in jim thorpe remain open for business.

The owner hopes to have the deck fixed by may.