March Madness in Roanoke

March madness is in full swing.

People all over the valley are clenching their brackets right now - as the hokies battle the wisconsin badgers.we'll have more on the game in just a moment.but first--wfxr's paris holmes spoke to people about the excitement surroundingmarch madness and how it may affect their jobs.

3 3 "this the best sports event of the year ," said clay nash, a busines owner enjoying march madness.it's march madness time---and people packed into buffalo wild wings to cheer on their favorite teams. go hoos!

Let's go hoos!clay nash-- a business owner and east tennesse fan took the day off just to watch them play."

On a thursday i would probably be at actual work right now being a business owner, but i can make a exception for one afternoon, said nash.and clay isn't the only one.according to the american gaming association, nearly 40 million people will fill out 70 million ncaa tournament brackets.and between filling these out and watching the games employers say they're definitely losing money on unproductivity.some studies showing employers lose about 2.2 billion dollars during march madness every year."i can absolutely agree because i got to work and filled out two brackets," said nash" i think it's kind of crazy.

I think a lot of people are at work trying to avoid doing what they have to do to keep up with their brackets.

I mean i made three brackets but i'm not letting that affect my school work and my job," mile markovic, watching the games."i think the important thing is to be creative.

Your employees love march madness embrace it," said lynda mcnutt foster, a ceo of cortex leadership consulting.

Executive brand coach lynda mcnutt foster says even though business owners may be losing out.she says they should look at it as an opportunity to build morale.

"make it a team building experience.

It can make for the non-sports lovers, team them up with the sports lover and create brackets in the organization.the real key is for them to have fun and feel engage in the workplace," said foster.in roanoke, paris holmes, wfxr news.

Wfxr is all over the country, garrett turner joins us now to head up our ncaa tournament coverage.

