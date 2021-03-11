Daycare Services See Longer Days.

Tyler woessner.

Woessner our top story tonight... as spring break nears it's end... daycare services expecting a slowdown when the kids go back to school.

Our own ryan martin spoke with a daycare center about the busy week... and he has the story tonight.aldin's daycare requires more staffing and some longer days... while they don't see a major increase in kids during spring break... they do see kids staying for longer hours while their parents work... 0-5 10-15 28-33 robert woods rarely uses daycare services... but when the kids aren't in school.... he knows exactly where to turn... time jobs so it's nice whenever their out of school it's nice to have somewhere safe and secure to bring your kid.

We've been bringing her here i guess 3 years now."

April terrell the owner of aladdin's castle says she doesn't see a major increase in new faces during spring break... but theres a big change to the schedule... april terrell: "we go from getting them at 3:30 then leaving out the door at 5:30 to getting them at 7:30 in the morning and them leaving at 5:30 in the afternoon."

Terrell adding that longer days requires more staffing... also more activities for the kids such as working on math and english papers so they don't get rusty while out of school... they also go on field trips to keep them moving... april terrell: "the bible says idle hands are the devil's workshop.

And that's true for kids.

If you don't keep them busy they're going to get into trouble."

Terrell however quick to point out the hectic spring break holliday all worth it in the end... april terrell: "it's a long day for my teachers but we always get excited about it."

Ryan terrell adds she's had some parents a little jelous that the aladdin's staff is taking the kids to see beauty and the beast tomorrow... both ymca locations say they've seen a significant increase in children showing up to their locations this week... in the studio ryan martin fox 24 first at 9...