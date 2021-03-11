Blueprint budget

The president's budget his travel ban and replacing Obamacare.

Obamacare...al l topics addressed earlier this afternoon by house majority leader kevin mccarthy.

Jim scott: "52 billion dollar hike in defense spending.

That sounds like a wartime budget to me.

Yes, we are at war with isis but 52 billion dollars.

How can you justify that type of spending hike.

Rep.

Kevin mccarthy: " well, when you see where military currently is...with the sequester they've been cut numerous times.

Whoever was president was going to come in and ask for a supplemental...this is something president obama was looking at as well.

The military has been left behind.

And the sequester has continued to cut it.

And i think the president is trying to reshape america's presence around the world and the challenges he sees coming forward and i think he wants to make sure america is in a strong position to protect itself.

Jim scott: " who are the losers in this budget?

" rep.

Mccarthy: " well, if you look at those who are being cut down, there are a lot of departments that are in the mix.

I haven't read all the way through it.

It just got released this morning.

This is just a preliminary budget, called a skinny budget.

We'll see a more thorough one coming forward.

I think anyone outside the military got cut.

Jim scott: " there's already a lot of concern here at home about the six billion dollar cut to housing and urban development and cuts three billion from community development block grant programs. those funds help scores of non- profits here in your district...things like homeless shelters and non-profits.

What can you tell the operators of these non- profits...how will they cope without these cdbg funds?

Rep.

Mccarthy: " i was just meeting with jeremy tobias who runs cdbg inside and the food bank and other facilities in bakersfield.

And remember, president obama ran his budget through congress and it never materializes in the final version.

This is the first step as we go.

Congress determines where funding moves and i think there are a lot of worthy areas that we're able to fund as we go forward, but at the same time putting us on a path to a balanced budget.

You know we have a trillion dollar deficit and we can't continue that.

I served on the board for 10 years at kceoc and i know the value of what that does for the community and i'll continue to fight for that."



