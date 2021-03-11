Mo to the Jets

Field..

Field..

Fair park grad morris claiborne has played his last game as a member of the dallas cowboys..

According to espn's adam shefter mo is going to sign with the new york jets..

Now another former cowboy brandon carr signed with the ravens today..

And that was where everyone thought mo was headed..

So instead..

He'll replace derrell reivis in new york..

That means the cowboys lose both of their starting defensive backs..

And check this out..

Wouldn't it be ironic if the boys drafted green oaks grad oaks grad tredavious white to replace claiborne..

It