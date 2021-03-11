MB Corral Auction

A piece of wichita falls history, with links to some of the greatest names in entertainment, will soon be on the auction block.

You could be the new owner of the almost 80 year old mb corral, where stars like elvis, jerry lee lewis, tina turner and many, many others played for local audiences through the years.

the building sits on sheppard access road and it may be hard to imagine to many passing by the music and excitement that once shook this old metal roof.it was the place to go to see the hottest new stars, or no names who were about to become famous coast to coast.

It's where 16 year old wynona pettiet and others of her generation saw fats domino play in 1960.and she can still see and hear it like it was just yesterday.

Wynona pettiet // former clubgoerthe place was jam packed.

I mean jam packed.

It was standing room only.... and it was awesomethe years have slipped by, but not the vivid memory of seeing a great muscian banging the piano in the mb corral.wynona pettiet // former clubgoeri stood up under the stage.

And all i can remember is blueberry hill.

And he had on a diamond ring on every finger.

He was so awesomeand whoever puts in the winning bid for this building also gets the very stage that an exciting new rocker from mississippi shook his hips on in 1955.

A performer named elvis presley, still so new his name was misspelled on the poster.lanny mejia owns the building now.lanny mejia // ownerthe stage is the originally stage that elvis played.

mejia says he hopes the next owner of the m-b cares as much about its history as he does.lanny mejia // ownerbo diddley, chubby checker, james brown, conway twitty, jerry lee lewis, waylen jennings, and all them played out herebecause his ultimate dream is for it to once again be a place where new comers and established stars alike can wow their fans. mejia and his wife are currently taking bids for the 13,000 square foot venue and the actual auction will begin at 10 am saturday, march 25th.

The property includes a wooden dance floor, two bar areas, a kitchen, and a large parking area.