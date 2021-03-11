Cameron Co. Woman Worried About Sudden Address Change

The woman said she wasn’t notified about the change and wants to know if it will affect her property deed.

A brownsville woman is in a whirl of confusion.

She says her address changed without her knowledge or permission.

Celia hedrick says she was unaware of a recent address changes in her subdivision, until her mail started showing up at a different address.

She's lived at her home since 1980 - this change now has her worried she'll lose her property rights this cameron county subdivision is going through a lot of changes.

They're getting new drainage, new roads -- and even new addresses nats: work trucks for some who have lived here for decades - having to change their address, they claim, has created a world of problems. sot: celia hedrick upset at address change "with what authority or who did it - we don't know.

It's really something to worry about, after all the years i have living at that address.

All of a sudden, there's changes.

Lost letters ending up with neighbors - we're having to exchange letters.

Here this one is yours, this one is mine.

We don't know what's going on."

Celia hedrick says her address changed drastically -- new number and new street....after 39 years she's now worried the address that's been assigned to her doesn't match the deed to her property she owns.

Sot: celia hedrick upset at address change "what's going to happen to my property if it doesn't exist according to either my new or old address?

It's my patrimony.

It doesn't exist.

Not my lot, number 17 - because that's what my deed says from when we bought the property.

My address doesn't exist with one or the other.

What's going to happen?

It's my patrimony for when i'm old."

This subdivision is county territory.

We went to county manager david garcia to find out why these folks' addresses were changed.

He redirected us to the city of brownsville.

The city is in charge of addressing in hadrick's area, even if this subdivision is outside city limits.

Brownsville city engineer carlos lastra would not speak to us about this notice sent to some residents at las palmas.

Lastra then sent us to city spokeswoman roxanna rosas.

She too would speak to us be did release this statement.

Instead, she offered a statement.

It says: "addresses were reassigned to provide uniform numbering for public safety, enabling emergency personnel to locate residents faster.

A more efficient response time can make a significant difference in survival and degree of recovery."the city would not address the problems, residents are dealing with.

Sot: celia hedrick upset at address change "they switched all the roads.

They changed them and figured problem solved.

Now we're all left with this."

So we reached out to the county commissioner for this area, commissioner sofia benavides.

She is aware of the issue, but declined to comment on camera.

We did find out...according to the city, legal descriptions of people's properties on deeds will not be affected by these addresses.

It's not putting hedrick's worries to rest.

Another issue that came up - is that hadricks' address with her bank was also switched -- she tells us it's not something she did.

We reached out to her bank -- they are now looking into who switched hedricks address without her consent.

We'll keep digging for answers on this story.

