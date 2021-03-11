UTRGV Professor Explains Drug Cartels' Control on Border

Transnational criminal organizations are controlling areas near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Experts say the area near fronton is a hotbed for narcotics and human smuggling.

Channel 5's christian von preysing, looked into the transnational criminal organization experts say, is controlling the area.

Law enforcement knows different segments of the border are controlled by different criminal organizations.here in fronton, we're told the gulf cartel is running things along the border.

This is where fronton sits.

It's a small border community, three miles west of roma.

Across the river from roma is miguel aleman.

Guadalupe correa- cabrera - utrgv professor "it's a smuggling municipality where a lot of safe houses are located."

I spoke to utrgv professor guadalupe correa cabrera about the kind of organized crime along this part of the border.

She says the area around miguel aleman has a reputation... guadalupe correa- cabrera - utrgv professor "a plaza of the human smugglers connected with the gulf cartel."

Smugglers work on their own, but answer to a cartel.

The gulf cartel, with a history that started early on... "they specialized in drug trafficking."

It started with drugs.

Correa cabrera says, then, the competing zeta cartel grabbed for power.

And the mexican military came down hard on the cartels too.

The gulf cartel had to make more money, to fund a war.

Guadalupe correa- cabrera - utrgv professor "they committed extortion.

They got involved in other criminal businesses.

Such as stealing fuel.

Stealing hydrocarbons.

And smuggling and trafficking people."

It tells the story about what happens on these banks.

Drug traffickers started doing more.

Now cabrera says human trafficking is more dominant, and organized.

'piso', another word for a "smuggling fee" is the word.

"they have to pay piso in order to cross the river."

She says everyone -- smugglers, immigrants -- have to pay something to the gulf cartel.

It means things are tense along the river.

Guadalupe correa- cabrera - utrgv professor "when you see a boat or people trying to swim, usually they don't do it for fun."

That's how things work here.

On this rural stretch along the rio grande.

Correa cabrera says the gulf cartel is weaker now than it was before.

Its presence is still there along the banks near fronton.

