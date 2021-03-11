Wednesday's Child - Devon, Travis, and Jevon

Local 33, go auto insurance, road runner towing and the louisiana department of children and family services have joined forces to introduce you to the many young people in our state who are looking for a family to call their own.

Here's "wednesday's child".

Meet devon, travis and jevon.

These brothers are looking for a home to call their own, they're looking for a mom and dad who're willing to adopt all three of them...because these three are pretty tight.

3 3 "my favorite thing to do when i'm not in school is play with my brothers."devon, who's eleven, says he likes to do lots of things outdoors with his little brothers...like ride bikes, , play basketball and throw a football.

Devon's youngest brother travis agrees...being with his brothers would be ideal.

This eight year old really looks up to devon and jevon.

3 3 "my brothers don't fight.

And i don't either."which brings us to travis, those who know him say even though he's just ten, he's very nurturing when it comes to his brothers.

He says they can always count on him.

3 3 3 one day if they need help and they call me, i will help them.

Now that we've introduced you, we want you to get to know each brother...so over the next few weeks, we'll focus on devon, jevon, and travis seperately...meantime, if you'd like to learn more for yourself about these precious brothers, you can call call the department of children and family services at 1- 800-259-3428 or you can email them a