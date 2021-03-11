St. Patrick's Day celebrations underway

The 30s.

Christie: and this is a live look now at coleman's irish pub in syracuse.

After a long week of snow, cold, and even power outages for many -- people are getting out for a little fun.

The pub started the day with their traditional irish breakfast.

There has also been live music for people enjoying the holiday.

Christie: the tipp hill flag raising ceremony was held at tipp hill memorial park under the iconic green- over-red traffic light.

The 20 minute ceremony including the playing of bagpipes and a blessing.

There was also the singing