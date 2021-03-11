Daily 3 and 4 3-19-17

Near crews.

((sadie))a brush fire just south of terre haute... moved through a neighborhood quickly.

Just off carlisle street the fire... was ignited by neighbors burning yard debris.

The wind carried the blaze to a nearby field, where it continued to burn nearly 2 acres of land.

Crews on scene say that with the changes in the weather these incidents can become more common.

<<mike pruitt, asst.

Fire chief for the linton township volunteer fire dept: "with the nicer weather and the sun shining today people want to get out and clean up their yards and clean up things and a lot fo people want to burn the yard debris and yard waste they have it's awful breezy today and it got away from them.">>((sadie))crews say fires like these happen very quickly, so if you're planning on burning in your yard, watch the fire carefully.

