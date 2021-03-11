Family Pleads For Teen’s Safe Return

The family of the missing Middle Tennessee teen at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert made a plea for her safe return.

Elizabeth thomas ... was seen a week ago tomorrow ... in columbia tennessee.

Investigators ... say she was kidnapped by her former teacher.

Now ... there is a nationwide manhunt underway ... for the two.

Jeni: investigators say the teacher accused of kidnapping the 15 year old may have planned the abuction in advace.

Last night, in columbia tennessee the community gathered for a prayer vigil... about 100 people gathered at riverwalk park in columbia tennessee... elizabeth thomas's great aunt:" what strikes me tonight is i look and see the candles is they are candles against darkness."

Investigators say 15 year old elizabeth thomas was last seen monday morning being dropped off at a shoney's restaurant in columbia tennessee.

Her former teacher tad cummins is alegedegly shown on surveillance footage from a gas station near the restaurant.

Cummins is wanted on allegations of aggravated kidnapped and sexual contact with a minor.

Investigators say cummins may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom the young girl in an effort to lure and sexually exploit her.

At last night's candelight vigil family members spoke about how much they missed thomas and want her home safe.

Anthony thomas/father:" he stole my daughter from me.

He didn't just steal her from me .

He stole her from the whole community thomas' sister:" she was the 1 that realy completed the family and made everything better:" "bring her back to us or allow her to call and let us know she is ok.

" while thomas friends, family and the community held this vigil to keep the teen in their prayers... earlier this week, cummin's wife made a direct plea to the 50 year old man...to turn himself in.

Wife :" we can help you through this no matter how far you have gooten or what happened.

Right now gods grace is sufficient and he wants you to come hoome.

Your family wants their popie back , turn yourself into the police and bring beth home an attorney for elizabeth's father, anthony thomas, told media a student saw cummins kissing elizabeth on jan.

24.

Both the maury county public schools and the maury county sheriff's department investigated the incident.

School officials said cummins was dismissed as a result of the district investigation.

A spokesperson for the tbi says they have had more than 250 tips called in but so far no credible sightings.

They are believed to be in a silver nissan rogue with tennessee tags.

