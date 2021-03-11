Virginia at Work: Mobile Learning

Of us - 3 responsibilities at work and home - are enough to juggle.

Going back to school or taking classes - just seems too daunting.but some professionals say - continuing their education - is paying off big.

W-f-x-r's bill wadell shows us how e-learning - may be the key to success.

Commiting to a class or course - takes a lot of dedication.

That's why cortex leadership consulting - is expanding it's use of mobile learning.

Lynda08:14:39 - 49 "we really send out micro doses to help remind people about what they're learning and mostly to help them through behavior change."lynda mcnutt foster founded "gomonti" - an interactive coaching tool utilizing text messages.

Now - cortex leadership consulting is growing - and offering e-learning courses on sales skills, leadership development - and even how to best handle stress and anxiety in the workplace.

Lynda 08:09:55 - 08"instead of expecting someone to sit there for 2 or 3 hours and learn, you may chunk out ten minutes a day over a 5 week period for them to learn and all of the science is proving that that's much more impactful."this mobile learning can happen on a phone or laptop - on the go - like here at cups coffee and tea in grandin village.

Lynda says the new generation of e- learning is more interactive - than what's been availble in years' past.

08:07:11 - 18 lynda "be able to make that information sticky, like them to actually do anything about it and for it to be engaging."

E-learning is much more flexible - but it's not perfect.

Lynda says - we still need 1-on-1 and classroom interaction to build leadership skills.

And - you can't let your surroundings or devices - become a digital disruption.

08:09:32 - 44lynda "we are living in a space of weapons of mass distraction and so you're sometimes with the same thing that's distracting them to get them to learn too."

