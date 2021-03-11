Fatal Jefferson County fire

Emilie: an overnight fire in jefferson county has left one person dead.

Whag's shaheed morris has more.

<< shaheed morris- what was once a two-story home in jefferson county is now gone after an overnight fire.

Morris: fire and rescue officials say the house that once stood on berryville pike was completely destroyed by the fire.

The body of an adult male was found inside of the charred debris.... neighbors were shaken up by the fire.

Neighbor mike pineda : "intially my wife was asking if we were safe.

Due to the distance.

The flames were 30 to 35 feet in the air.

So it really shook us up."

Charred debris morris : pineda also recorded some of the blaze on his cellphone shortly after being woken up from his sleep by his wife.

Neighbor mike pineda: there were really trying to fight the blaze.

It seems like may be it was water issue because the trucks kept coming and going.

The fire engines were end and out endlessly.

I am not sure if they were running out of water.

As you can see there is no hydrants."

Morris: and he hopes the city of charles town will address the water issue in light of the fire.

Neighbor mike pineda: "it would be good, if not fire hygrants because that's water lines, but to have a reservoir or reserve of water."

Shaheed morris -- the west virginia fire marshall's office and the state medical examiner are investigating this case.

Shaheed morris, whag news.

>> emilie: officals have yet to release the name of the man who died in the fire.