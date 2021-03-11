Taking the plunge for Special Olympics

To investigate grettaa few hundred people took the plunge for a good cause.the seventh annual polar plunge took place this afternoon.it's hosted by the special olympics of western illinois.teams of people raised money for them...then took a dip in wick's lake behind jumer's casino.and... teams got pretty creative with their get-ups for the event.

Fox 18's krista burris shares what this event means to the community.

Nats of splashingsome hopped... natssome flopped... natsothers simply ran in...natsit doesn't really matter how you do it... at the polar plunge... they just want you to have fun... and help out.cathy betar, special olympics area director "we not only raise money, but it really raises awareness about our program and the athletes that we serve and our mission statement.

So, we just want athletes to be able to participate in any sport that they can, so that's why we offer it year round."krista burris"the plungers admit the water wasn't that cold.

It was 41 degrees, but they say it's really about giving back to the special olympics."tim hoyt, took the plunge"it's so important that we have programs available to the athletes with disabilities and give them all the opportunities of any athlete in the world."tim hoyt says he's been volunteering with special olympics for more than three decades...and this is his sixth year doing the polar plunge.tim hoyt, took the plunge"we really think this is a worthwhile charity, and we continue to do our best to volunteer whenever we can for special olympics."others are participating for the first time...participant"it was fun.

It was neat to give back to the community, and do a little something for somebody."and encourage more people to join in the fun.participant"it's a good feeling.

I wish a lot more people would do stuff like this for good causes.

Get and do stuff for their community."coordinators say they exceeded their fundraising goal... raising more than 52 thousand dollars.

The plungers we spoke with say they'll be back next year to raise even more money.

Participant"definitely.

It's a good cause, and it's a good time... giving back something."

Giving back and getting cold and wet natsto help send local athletes to the special olympics.krista burris, fox 18 news.

Grettafox 18 news was a proud sponsor of today's polar plunge.our very own james sears emceed at the event...he was brave enough to take the plunge and help