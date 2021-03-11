Breaking Ground To Repair Church

Killed when the roof collapsed five years ago.

Today the church celebrated finally being able to move forward with renovations.

Witnesses said it sounded like an explosion.

In march 2012, shortly after 6 p.m.

The roof at abbott loop community church collapsed under the weight of snow.

Any other friday night the worship team would've been inside practicing, but on this night they were running late.

Josh tanner, senior pastor we believe that was really by the grace of god because if they were in here about 30 minutes earlier they would've been dead the sound guy had his hand on the door a miracle no one was killed ... but the collapse caused millions in damages.

And it's taken five years to raise enough to money to start over.

To build a foundation like this is something really special the congregation and community pitched it from day one .

Raising money, volunteering and being a support system.

Cary mortiboy 12:14:10 it just comes from my heart to help community church out former pastor dick benjamin remembers building the church the first time - sunday he reminded the congregation to trust the lord as their sheppard.

11:43:04 being a sheep is not complimentary i was raised in montana with lots of sheep so this is a massive sheep shed 12:43:10 but its a very very important sheep shed to me.

11:43:14 the church now has an opportunity to rebuild the way they want.

The new auditorium will seat up to one- thousand people and will be available for the community to use for events.

It will take months if not years to complete but church leaders say the most important foundation is already in place and it never faltered.....their foundation of faith.

In total, the new building is expected to cost around 4-point-5 million dollars.

The first phase of construction is expected to be completed by this summer.

Still to come on the 5