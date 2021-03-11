Razorback Game Preview

33 years ago... the hogs knocked off the tar heels in pine bluff.

Unc was number one at the time.

Arkansas trying to pull the upset tonightbeating a one seed for the first time in school history.keys to the gamemike anderson "you've got to play almost perfect basketball, and of course they've got to otdo some things that not play well, but em defensively, we've got to keep them off the boards.

I think that's g.going to be big.

We've got to make the game chaotic, disruptive.

We vecan't be predictable."roy williams"we do want a fast pace.

Arkansas wants a fast pace.

They really guard the dickens out thof you o a full court.

We try to guard you in ck a half cour situation.

Uait's just a different philosophy there, but we've got to make sure we aren't careless, aren't casual, not cool.

Those are three words i don't like at all, and if you're careless, casual, or cool when you're playing the game, then you going back home."joel berry"we've just got to continue to do what we do, and we've got to go into each and every en game, and just be ready to play, and this one is going to be a physical and aggressive game, and we've just d got to be ready for that."daryl macon "i mean, i don't get why we keep playing north carolina, but i tmean, it'll mean a lot.

That will be big, not just for us as players, dbut for the program, and you know, i think nathat we can jus go out here tomorrow and shock the world.

Rethere's lot of people that are doubting us right now.

They don't think we will make it to half time, so i think we are going to go out here and shock the n'meto wworld, and we are to break a lot of brackets."

Carolina's a double digit favorite... former razorback star ronnie brewer e joins us.

Hogs and tar heelsat five ten