Charity Look Live KNWA 3/20

- "food trucks in the rogers- lowell area don't have a specific place for them to operate.

But the city is hoping to change that since having a food truck court would not only workbenefit the business owners but the community as a whole."

Charity :"what did you think when you heard there was a possibility that there could be a food truck court here in the area?"

Don well, owner pop's hog & wild food truck - "i think it's wonderful, i've been wishing it would come true for a long time.

Rogers needs something like this."

((charity)) the plan to have a food truck court in rogers was approved several weeks ago by the community development department.

It will be located on 7th and walnut street where the abandoned gas station is.

Ben cline, rogers public relations specialist - "the person that purchased this property went about it because she was seeing that there wasn't a place like that in rogers.

So they brought it before us, wanted to purchase the property and let us know what they wanted to use it for."

((charity)) the city says having a food truck court fits with their master plan for the downtown area.

Karen wagaman, vp, downtown rogers-lowell area chamber of commerce - "obviously it's going to help the city grow, it draws more people to the downtown area when you have more eating establishments, entertainment establishments, great retail spaces, so it helps with our downtown being more vibrant.

............"

((charity)) there are six food trucks in the rogers-lowell area that will benefit from the new development.

((charity)) charity chambers, knwa - "as of right now the city says there is no time table as to when the food truck court will be completed but that they are taking steps in the right direction.

In rogers, charity chambers knwa northwest arkansas news."

((marissa))