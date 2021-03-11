College students and a local business are working hand to hand to boost productivity.

College students and a local business are working hand in hand to boost productivity..

Mississippi state industrial systems and workforce development students are gaining hands on experience from polo custom products manufacturing plant in louisville.

Students are building products for the company, building network connections, and learning the industry's skills.

Polo representatives are stopping by this week to see students in action and the products they've been working on the last month.

We're making what they call a cart without wheels and what they do is they put their raw materials on it and then they make their product and then they put their finished product on it.

Polo makes military equipment such as belts and pouches.

This is the third collaboration between the university and polo.