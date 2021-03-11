A state lawmaker says he believes the Lee County jail should stay in the city limits of Tupelo.

Representative shane aguirre voted against house bill 1463 that would give lee county a waiver from a long standing stipulation that says a county jail must be located within one mile of the courthouse.

That bill passed the house and is in the senate..

Sheriff jim johnson favors the move, because he says the current jail is inadequate, and there may not be suitable sites in tupelo.

Aguirre, who represents tupelo, disagrees.

I think it's in a great location right now.

There is room down there to expand the current facility, why aren't we looking at renovating and expanding that facility, there's also land behind there that could be available if that current facility is inappropriate, then we could build there."

Representative aguirre is the son of tupelo police chief bart aguirre.

