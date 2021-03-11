Vanderburgh County E-Filing

Paperless courts -- the idea might sound crazy but it is a mandate from the highest court in the state.

In just about a month -- all documents involving vanderburgh county courts -- will be filed electronically.

The e-filing push is in an effort to increase transparency and give the public better access to official records.

Mary margaret lloyd says, "records after records for years, it builds up."

It doesn't exist if there isn't a paper trail... this statement is particularly true in the courts.

Carla hayden says, "there are over 44-thousand cubic feet of documents."

The vanderburgh county clerk's office might be the busiest office in the county... but a new e-filing system might shorten lines.

The indiana supreme court is mandating all county court systems to begin e-filing with deadlines looming.

The change is in an effort to increase accessibility -- and decrease time spent filing.

Carla hayden says, "we're not having to file them back when court is over were not having to file papers within."

Attorneys and court officials in vanderburgh county have been able to e-file for a month and kinks are still being worked out with the new system.

Ultimately e-filing should save people time and eventually save the county money... mary margaret lloyd says, "one of the big things is hopefully the county at some point will be able to save some storage costs on all the paper."

The information entered into the e-filing system is backed up on a state server in indianapolis... court officials say as with any new program there are some concerns.

But ultimately e-filing is a mandate and everyone will have to get on