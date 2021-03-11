Senate bill could prevent some juvenile sexual offenders fro

Senate bill could prevent some juvenile sexual offenders from being added to registries

Will hear arguments for a bill that could keep some names off the sexual assault registry list.

Our montana maclachlan spoke to the bill's author today.

She joins us live with what this means for you and your family.

Montana?

Steve/laurel... this bill specifically applies to minors.

Right now... if you're under eighteen and convicted of a sexual crime in montana... your name automatically goes into the sexual assault registry.

But if this bill passes... it would let the judge decide if your name goes on the registry or not.

Prosecuting sexual assaults.

It's serious business.

Especially when dealing with minors.

Me: "what do you think about this senate bill number 17?"

Garner rollins: "i don't think we should be charging juveniles with criminal crime because it's going to be following them for the rest of their life" rex allen: "personally myself i think they should have to register.

A sexual offense is a sexual offense it doesn't really matter the age limit on it" and now... state lawmakers are taking on the challenge.

Senate bill seventeen would require the state to prove registering a juvenile as a sex offender is necessary to protect the public.

In other words... if a judge doesn't believe a sexual crime is a public danger... the defendant might not have to register.

"the judge can make the determination that the youth will go into treatment or counseling" we called the bills author... state senator nels swandal of wilsall... to learn why he's proposing it.

"typically when we talk about youth offenses, we're talking romeo and juliet offenses, maybe just an age difference" swandal mostly intends it to apply to those under sixteen who might experiement sexually..

But are not legally allowed to give consent under montana law.

"a lot of times when youth register, they drop out of school, obviously it's tough to get a job, sometimes their family just leaves the area" swandal says the bill could also mean a way out for those required to register for crimes like public urination or indecent exposure.

There are some catches.

Swandal says second-time offenders would still have to register.

"if it was a forceful rape, violence was used or threats were used, that's a situation where registration would be in the interest of the public" but ultimately..

He says it's all up to protecting the public.

The bill unanimously passed its first and second senate hearing.

It still needs to go through the senate jucidicary committee..

Who will hear it this friday.

We'll let you know what happens.

Live in missoula montana maclachlan nbc montana.

