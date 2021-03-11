Neighbors Shocked by Murder Suicide

Residents in a quiet Southeast Lubbock neighborhood were shocked by the news of a murder suicide.

Janet strube, neighbor we just seen the lights from the bedroom window and it was a lot of them.

And it was between 9:30 and 10 o'clock when we seen that.

B shocked neighbors..

Who couldn't believe the news about the violence that left two people dead..

Right down the street.

We're learning more about the two people killed..

In what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.

Kamc's 'elizabeth lane' spoke with neighbors..

Who are still surprised that something like this happened in their quiet cul-de-sac.

Lane bryan-- deputies responding to the domestic assault call saturday night say they found 52-year-old 'leslie covington' dead inside from a gunshot.

They also found 58-year-old 'monte covington' dead in the home... deputies say his injuries were from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Officials tell us their children-- ages 10...15...and 18 -- were in the home at the time, but weren't involved.

'janet strube' says she and her husband saw law enforcement officers and didn't know what was going on... shocked when they heard the news of what actually happened... and word traveled quickly.

Janet strube, neighbor of course it was horrible, you think oh that really just didnt happen and you wait for the news to hear if it really did, and sure enough it did.

Its just terrible, whats going to happen to those children.

Lane 'strube' says their entire neighborhood is very sad..

And praying for the children.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate this case.

