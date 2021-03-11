Cardin roundtable

Donald trump's revisions to his travel ban have not impressed maryland's u-s senators.... including senator ben cardin.... morgan: whag's emilie ikeda spoke to him - about his qualms with the national security measure.... emilie ikeda: refugee advocacy groups in montgomery county are pushing back against president trumps' travel ban... find out how -- next.

<<emilie ikeda reporting: natsot <nothing positive> emilie ikeda reporting: maryland's u-s senators remain unmoved and unimpressed by president trump's revised travel ban -- which would block citizens of now six countries from entering the u-s and reduce the number of refugees admitted into the country.

Senator ben cardin, maryland (d): "it is aimed at trying to make america no longer the leader in the world efforts to help people that are in distress by holding up our refugee program."

Emilie ikeda reporting: senator cardin discussed ongoing litigation opposing the executive order with local leaders -- some who are currently involved..... natsot <hias v.

Trump> emilie ikeda reporting: hias is an international jewish nonprofit -- based on protecting refugees.

Its headquarters were relocated to silver spring last year.

Natsot <thank you> melanie nezer, vice president for policy and advocacy with hias: "we think it's really appropriate for a 130-year old refugee organization to be based here in montgomery county because of the history and tradition of welcoming refugees and immigrants here."

Emilie ikeda reporting: just before the travel ban ensued -- hias pushed a judge in maryland to issue an injunction on part of the executive order.

Senator ben cardin, maryland (d): "it was encouraging to see the court decision, not just in maryland, but hawaii and in other states there is real serious concern that what the president is doing is exceeding his authority."

Emilie ikeda reporting: one thing cardin and trump can agree on -- the need for immigration reform... but cardin says -- that decision should be made in congress.

In silver spring, emilie ikeda, whag news.

>>