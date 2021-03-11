Check out the game created by a local flight attendant that will teach your children about all the different countries and traditions with the help of the tooth fairy,

You may not be able to take your child around the world... but their imagination... and the toothfairy can...thanks to a new game created by a local flight attendant.

It's called "passport for change"... and it's a unique... fun... and creative way to teach children about currency... math... geography... and social studies.

It's a game that will take your children traveling to different adventures... when the tooth fairy brings them coins from countries all around the world.

Help me welcome tiffany reimer... creator of reimer... creator of passport 4 change.

Passport 4 change.

Still to come... if i asked you where your center of mass is... would you know?

Well..

You find out... after this in our monthly science lesson with fresno state.

Break [c1]cvt wipe-anivo we're taking a look at a dangerous and