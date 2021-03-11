Loretto worried about bill's effects on Medicaid

CNY'ers are worried about how the Trump Administration's health care proposal would impact Medicaid.

Meantime -- obamacare could be one step closer to becoming trumpcare this week -- as the house of representatives is scheduled to vote on the "american health care act" this thursday.

As newschannel nine's andrew donovan explains, the vote will be watched closely by those in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Andrew: kathleen melnick, used to live in baldwinsville.

Now, she's one of the youngest people living at loretto.

Kathleen melnick: "i just turned 70 on st.

Patrick's day."

Andrew: "happy belated" kathleen: "oh thank you."

Andrew: multiple sclerosis forced her to move here last year.

Kathleen melnick: "i'm starting to lose my ability, like in walking.

And sometimes my momery will go short but then i think of what i was going to say or do."

Andrew: so she depends on the staff and treatment -- paid for by medicaid.

But fears what will change if the new health care bill becomes law.

Kathleen melnick: "they'd probably cut out some of my medication and we have great help here.

And it would probably interfere with they're helping us."

Andrew: possible crisis for loretto -- where seventy percent of its residents rely on medicaid.

Kim townsend/loretto ceo: "as medicaid expansion is repealed, then we will see significant impacts in terms of access to services as far as what we provide to the people that we serve."

Andrew: the law would cap how much the federal government pays the states for people remaning on medicaid, based only on population, billions less per year for new york state.

Kim townsend/loretto ceo: "we have an expanding population who needs our services and those people are going to be older and more frail with more complex conditions."

Andrew: people like kathleen, fighting the misconception that medicaid is only for those with low incomes.

It's likely used by somebody you know and love.

Andrew: loretto won't predict exactly how much they will lose if the new law is passed but says they're staffed for the current law, so any reductions in funding, would result in less residents and therefore might result in less staffing, hurting the entire economy.

Live in syracuse, andrew donovan, newschannel nine.

Christie: congressman john katko says he opposes the republican's replacement