Amarillo gas prices are now 21.6 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

(jackie:) gas prices continue to fall here on the high plains.

Officials say gas is a little more than a penny less than it was last week in amarillo.

The price here is now averaging at two-dollars and five cents.

Amarillo is still 24-cents below the national average.

However, this is still around 20 cents more expensive than this time last year.