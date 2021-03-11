Toe joint replacement

A new toe joint implant to reduce pain in toe joints.

In our health watch report...... for athletes and others who spend time on the balls of their feet, toe pain and arthritis can become crippling.

There's a new flexible joint replacement for toes that is elminating pain and keeping mobility.

Local 3's chelly boutott has more.

((chelly))for people with severe arthritis in their toe joints, surgery has been one of the only options to relieve chronic pain.

Fusion is a last resort.

But now patients have a new option to relieve pain and keep them on their feet.

(cheering) logan snyder was a standout high school athlete, racking up awards and landing a college softball scholarship.

But pain in her toes became unbearable.

Logan snyder: "anytime that i would put weight on my toes, when they would bend back is when it would hurt, which is pretty much constantly."

Doctors performed multiple surgeries to relieve pressure from what's called hallux (hah-lucks) rigidis (rih-jid-uss), a rigid big toe.

Victor prisk, md, orthopedic surgeon allegheny health network: "we see it a lot in people who are on the front of their toes, whether it's dance, whether it's gymnastics, whether it's running."

Foot and ankle surgeon victor prisk knew that fusing the joint would eliminate the pain, but would also limit motion.

Instead he recommended a newly-approved flexible toe joint implant called cartiva.victor prisk, md: "it's made up of a material called polyvinyl alcohol.

It's very similar to the material that would be used to make contact lenses."

Doctors open up the top of the toe exposing the head of the joint, then they insert the implant.victor prisk, md: "it almost acts like a bumper in your joint.

Just like your cartilage would."

Logan felt the difference as soon as she started moving her big toe.

Logan snyder: "the change is that i can feel how far back it can get.

It's crazy compared to other surgeries."

Last year pain forced logan to quit softball.

Now she's working to get back in shape without pain.logan snyder: "that's what i'm aiming for, and i really hope to get there.""((chelly))the f-d-a approved cartiva last july.

Doctor prisk says it's recommended for patients who do not have gout and don't have severe toe deformities.

And that's your healthwatch, i'm chelly boutott local