Fans digest changes in 'Cuse Hoops coaching lineup

Changes in the coaching lineup for the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball program have given Orange Nation a few things to digest.

Asked fans what they think.

Farah jadran: fans i spoke to say they're actually not at all surprised to see coach boeheim stay on, in fact, they say they simply cannot imagine su basketball without him.

Victor cosme: "he's a fixture in the city so you know it's good for recruiting.

People come here just to play for him and his defense so i think it's a good thing."

Farah: and a good thing for this fan as 'cuse head coach jim boeheim's been asked countless times, when will he retire?

Jim boeheim, head coach, syracuse university basketball: "al mcguire once told me, one day i was driving to work and i come down the ramp and i turn right and the day i turn left, i'm not going to work anymore and he turned left one day and that was it.

So, i'm going to turn left someday too."

Farah as coach mike hopkins heads to washington.

Boeheim's not "turning left" just yet.

Saying he's "never been more excited about a season," next year's that is.

Jim boeheim, head coach, syracuse university basketball: "my immediate thought is, i want to coach.

Immediately, i want to continue to coach.

I want to keep out staff intact.

I want to keep our recruits here."

Farah keeping recruits, something fans say you can feel good about with boeheim on the court.

And that his age isn't a factor.

Victor cosme: "if anything, he has more experience every year.

The longer he's here the better, the more experience he's getting.

There's lot of older coaches and i think younger guys respect that too."

Stephen vanalstine: "as long as he feels like it and he feels well, i agree, i think he should do it."

Farah the hall of famer isn't looking for any time outs...he's ready for tip-off.

Farah jadran, newschannel nine.

