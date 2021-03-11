Focus on the 4State: Williamsport Mayor Bill Green (pt. 1)

>> welcome back.

Bill is the new mayor of the town of williamsport.

And he was sworn in this week after winning a very close race.

Mayor, nice to have you here.

So there was a recount several times because it was only a matter of a spread of a few votes.

>> it was a few counts because the spread was pretty close together.

The first time i was up by 2, and the second time by 4.

>> okay, what -- where's the motivation to run coming from for you?

>> after knowing things going on with the town, and our old mayor was looking to move on with his business and the opportunity came up and i decided to go ahead and do that.

>> it's interesting, when we talk with elected officials, as they campaign, they have certain ideas in mind, issues that they have seen, but i think many, many elected officials i've talked to have always said they find certain things that are on the voter's minds very strong.

What did you find in talking with the voters?

>> talking with the voters, i found a lot of them feel the same way.

Their things in our infrastructure that they want fixed.

>> so what do you see needing change?

What do you feel needs to be contained and grown?

>> williamsport moves in a positive direction, we have people with different ideas.

Moving in a positive direction.

Everything going on down there.

I mean may 5th is groundbreaking.

We have a working lock filled n and tourism is going through the roof.

Roads waiting to be paved and sidewalks going in.

We're moving, and everybody loves moving forward.

That's where we're at.

>> a lot along the area where the old red baron facility was, and that whole part of town.

>> yes, yes.

We have businesses coming in, and we have bigger businesses interested in coming in.

We have zoning ready to happen with more business opportunities as you go down toward the canal and the parking hours that we're working on.

The opportunities are coming and just huge.

>> speaking of the canal and this is quite an endeavor that the canal and parks are undertaking there.

And it's very interesting to think of what they will be able to demonstrate there.

>> yeah, with the park service down there, there's excitement with the town itself.

It's a huge undertaking that they will be ready to do.

And to have all of that when it's put in, it's phenomenal.

>> and i'm assuming that the park service has been pretty easy to work with as far as the town goes.

>> yes, the town and the park service have to work together to get this accomplished.

The mayor, he has been working and stodmeyer has been working hard to get this in play.

He's leaving and it's falling into my lap to bring all of this b i remember on monday morning, got up to speed with everything, because being in the campaign, i was absent for a few months out of the loop, so to be brought back in and here's where we're going, i'm excited.

>> that's great.

Many towns across america are one of the most common things that you hear is funding issues, issues with funding.

Having enough money to take care of the necessary infrastructure.

How does williamsport stack up?

>> we have a tight budget and we're looking for a lot of grants.

We have a person getting the grants and the funding we need for the sidewalks, getting ready to go, and we have a stretch that has no sidewalk along t she's finding grants for everything we need and it's working out fantastic.

A lot of opportunities there.

>> so what do you see is the biggest challenge for the town coming up?

>> just getting everybody to work together.

In the campaign a lot of things were said, like we didn't like the canal and everything, and it's the farthest thing from the truth.

What it is, it's priorities.

We have to do the canal and we also have to do the town itself.

Getting everybody on the same page once again.

Because the election did divide people, and that's how it happens.

Different views.

Moving forward.

>> residents?

>> it's about the residents being divided up.

Some things through the media, not 100%.

Some felt that we spent too much time in the canal.

We have six council members and a mayor, and i think that we can get a lot accomplished.

>> we will continue