Baptist Health: Put Your Best Fork Forward

Baptist Health Dietician Ann Redwine tells us what foods we can add to our diet to be healthier.

((aaron))ann redwine from baptist health is here to tell us what kinds of food to choose to improve our health.

Is there a theme this year for national nutrition month?

The theme is "put your best fork forward" small changes in what you eat can add up to better health.

As a dietician what do you hope that people will do during march and national nutrition month?choose a food at every meal that will improve your health.

Eat one more fruit and vegetable each day.eat less pre-packaged and processed foods.eat fish or seafood twice a week.eat nuts daily.choose a whole grain version of a food you already eat.cook with canola or olive oil instead of butter, margarine or vegetable oil.

Eat one serving of low-fat dairy per day.eat one less dessert or sweet item per day.

What is the biggest mistake you see people make when it comes to their nutrition and food choices?the biggest mistake is the "all or nothing" or the "good and bad" approach.

I'm on the diet or i'm offi've cut all sugar out of my diet or i'm eating candy all daythese foods are "bad", these foods are "good" what advice do you have for people making changes in their diet?

At each meal, try to make one small change.

You don't have to change everything to gain benefits.

What results can people expect and how long does it take for someone to see results in how they feel?the effects are different for each person.

We can actually reverse heart disease with low-fat, high-fiber meal plans which include lots of fruits and vegetables but this takes months.

Increasing fiber in the diet can lower cholesterol over a few months and decrease risk for colon cancer over years.decreasing salt and sodium can reduce blood pressure in a day.

((aaron))pat has