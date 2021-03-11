Teen escapes overnight house fire in Harrison County

News 25’s Laurene Callander has our report on the house fire.

- - harrison county resident marie- atwood did not wake up wednesda- - - - morning to a typical alarm- clock...- marie atwood -- neighbor- "young kid came knocking at our door telling us call 911...his- house was on fire."

The 13 year old boy escaped fro- - - - his burning house on landon roa- around 3:30...ran to atwood's - home..desperate for help.

- atwood tells news 25 the flames- were no joke.

- marie atwood -- neighbor- "they were pretty tall...i mean this isn't just a little bity - fire."

Laurene - "thanks to the quick actions of the young boy, the neighbor, an- - - - the first responders, everyone- walked away from this mess- without a scratch."

Marie atwood -- neighbor- "he was smart enough to run ove here, and he got his dogs out,- and call 911."

Five agencies rushed to the hom- with a total of over 30 - - - - firefighters from harrison- county fire service, gulfport,- pass- christian, and lizana fire- departments, and crtc gulfport.- a large effort with the top - priority of saving lives.

- chief pat sullivan -- harco fir- "life safety is our most important job is to get people- out alive and when you have - these kinds of- large fires and we have people- that are missing then we pull - out all of the stops as we can.- - - - officials first heard about the- possibility of someone else - being - trapped inside the home.- - - - but fortunately that was not th- case.

- <nat sound> - as for what's next...investigat- the cause of the blaze.

- in harrison county laurene- callander news 25.- -