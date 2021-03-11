Former DA investigator pleads not guilty

An Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office investigator has been charged after a hit-and-run crash on Syracuse's North Side that left at least one person seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

Jennifer: we're learning more about the case involving the former onondaga county district attorney investigator involved in a serious hit and run on syracuse's northside.

Peter rauch made his first appearance in court today for a felony charge of leaving the scene of the crash that seriously injured a 17-year-old on tuesday morning.

Beth cefalu was there.

Beth, what happened in that court room?

Beth: the oswego county district attorney's office is handling the case -- and the prosecution believes rauch may be a flight risk, so his license has been suspended and he's been ordered to turn in his passport.

So far rauch is only charged with leaving the scene.

According to court documents... rauch and a passenger allegedly fled the scene of the crash, leaving the 17-year-old in the street with life threatening injuries... never stopping to help or call 911.

More charges could develop as the investigation unfolds... especially since sources tell newschannel 9 someone attempted to tamper with surveillance footage pertinent to the case.

Another thing that could impact charges is the victim's condition.

Mark moody oswego county das office: he is the most important thing in this case if he does pass over there is a different charge for leaving the scene of the accident where somebody dies emil : everybody on this side of the courtroom is focused on the young man who is a victim in the accident beyond that we'll await discovery and see where we are in the case beth: rauch's bail is set at 10-thousand cash and 20- thousand bond jennifer: beth any word on who the other passenger is and could they face charges?

Beth: jennifer -- we're told by our sources that the other passenger is an off-duty syracuse fire fighter... no word yet on who the person is, if they'll face charges or if they are behind tampering with the surveillance footage.

