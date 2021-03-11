EVV Autism Run

Product, you upload that photo to twitter, instagram or twitter using #dblike2love.

Tune into lifestyles on friday and we will show you who the winner is.

You can choose from a quarter sheet cake, four dozen donuts or a $10 gift card.autism in evansville is hosting an event you can support by hosting a fundraiser.

- - is here to tell us how we can all get involved.

Good to meet you.

I think this might be one of the most hotly debated, most intensive subjects as far as what autism is in the spectrum of what autism is.

It's impossible to give a full-blown explanation but how do you describe it?>> it affects individuals in different ways and varian degrees.

Generally speaking, individuals struggle with communication and socialization.

The cdc says there's about one in 68 boys that are affected and one in about 189 girls.

It's important to note, every year, teens transition to be adults so they lose services.

In the evansville community, there's a need for support and care.

That's why we are here for those families that are affected by autism.

>> ange: if people want to know more about autism and your organization, how can they find out more.

>> www.autismevansville.org.

They can reach out to our director to find out more about the programs we offer.

We offer family fun night four times a year.

Families can come with their kids.

We have activities.

A parent support group once a month.caregivers, parents, can talk about their issues.

Things from presenters to speak on topics related to autism.

We have a voucher program that offers financial assistance to families.

They can learn more about the walk we have coming up on saturday, april 8.

>> ange: let's talk about that.

What time will that start?

>> 9:00 a.m., we have a 5k.we have the walk at 10:30 a.m..

It will go until noon.we have activities, food and prizes as well.show up at the.

[indiscernible] >> ange: and that's a good place.

Is there a fee?

How are you doing your fundraising for this?

>> all of the funds we raise will stay local.

It's a great opportunity for families to show up and show pride for those they care about.

>> ange: is so true and well said that it does take a village.

As we identify more people on that spectrum of autism.it's something i didn't hear about as a young mom.

It didn't hit the horizon with a bang.

>> we are here to carry that conversation and that awareness and supply support for families that need it.

>> ange: enjoy the walk and support the efforts that autism in evansville is doing.

>> 10:00 is the kids bash, 10:30 a.m.

Is the walk.

People can find out more information, www.

Autism evansville.org.

>> ange: will there be a t-shirt?

>> register by march 31 to guarantee a size for a