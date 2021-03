Maha Shivratri: Devotees celebrate festival with great devotion in Guwahati

Along with the rest of the country, Assam celebrated Maha Shivratri with full pomp.

Several devotees gathered at the ancient Sukreswar Temple to celebrate the day.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people performed Baba Bholenath's Jalabhishek and offered prayers.

Dedicated to Lord Shiva, on this day people observe fast and also chant 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadev' while offering prayers at the temple.