SUNY Poly, SUNY Morrisville among six state colleges approved for spring sports competition

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced that six SUNY schools in multiple athletic conferences have been approved to return for spring sports this academic year.

Suny chancellor was at suny morrisville today - where he announced that six suny colleges have been cleared to resume intercollegiate athletics.

Among those locally are suny poly and morrisville.

Last month - malatras announced that the suny athletic conference had planned to move forward with safe competition this springs - but each individual member institution was still required to create a plan to present in order to be approved.

There will be protocols in place such as no spectators in attendance - weekly testing - no handshakes or post- game interaction with opposition - and mask wearing while not competing.

After being without competition at suny schools since march 20th of last year - today's announcement is a welcome sight.

Jim malatras: caitlin mccutchan: ...i feel like we're going to have a really solid and strong year this year i can really feel it.

Suny poly - suny morrisville and the four other institutions that have been approved can begin competition immediately.

A game schedule is still being formulated.

