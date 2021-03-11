Huntsville Hospital patients now allowed two visitors at a time

Across alabama.

New at four -- huntsville hospital patients are now allowed two visitors at a time -- but visitor limitations could actually become the new normal.

Waay-31's bridget divers is live outside huntsville hospital after hearing from the c-e-o.

Bridget.... dan, najahe -- huntsville hospital ceo david spillers said today that he does not see the hospital returning to the days of having many visitors visit one patient in a day.

Spillers says patients recover better when people are not coming in and out of their room all day.

It's also easier for nurses to take care of patients with less visitors.

Spillers says there would be certain circumstances that would allow for more visitors.

"rare circumstance.

Maybe end of life when you got some family members there or you're dealing with something like that.

There's a newborn baby something like that, but in most cases i would see two visitors no more than visitors at a time is probably a pretty good policy."

Spillers says the logistics of that potential new normal of having fewer hosptial visitors still needs to be figured out before that time comes.

Live outside huntsville hospital, bridget divers, waay-31 news.