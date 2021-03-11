5pm Lexington 10,000th COVID Vaccine 03.10.2021

THE HEALTH DEPARTMENT IN LEXINGTON HAS NOW VACCINATED 10-THOUSAND PEOPLE.

89-year-old helen was number 10,000.

She was one of more than 800 people vaccinated at consolidated baptist church yesterday.

Many of those people were in group 1-c...and getting their first dose.

Helen shared why she chose to get vaccinated with kevin hall from the health department.

"her reason for getting it was simple: she doesn't want to get covid.

What easier, more perfect reason than that to get the shot?"

Hall says he's noticed a lot of people wanting to get their shot recently after the c-d-c announced new guidance.

Under those suggestions...fully vaccinated people can gather with other fully vaccinated people without masks while indoors.

