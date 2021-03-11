The cost of stimulus

Dinkel.

We begin this evening with breaking news on covid-19 relief that'll help families.

The long-awaited covid relief bill is on it's way to the president's desk.

It passed the u.s. house of representatives this afternoon with a vote of 220 to 211.

The vote was along party lines.

Here's what the bill includes... 14-hundred dollar stimulus payments for individuals making 75-thousand dollars a year or less.

Those will begin going out this month.

There's an extension of federal unemployment benefits at 300 dollars a week... as well as money to help schools reopen.

Another part of the package is a tax credit of up to 36-hundred dollars per child.

Some experts are concerned about what this relief does to the national debt.

That number is at 28 trillion dollars, and is steadily growing.

Based on the rate it's increasing..

A local professor says folks should "not" rely on this kind of relief happening again.

"people should get used to the fact that this is probably the last stimulus check that we can afford to distribute in this fashion and in this volume."

According to the white house, the president plans to sign the