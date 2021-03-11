Henderson Woman Arrested After Hitting Pedestrian, Going Home: HPD

The Henderson Police Department says a woman was arrested on Tuesday after hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle and going home before calling 911 around an hour later and reporting the incident.

