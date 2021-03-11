Ethan gets Adopted!

ETHAN WHO WAS LEFT NEAR DEAD AT THE KENTUCKY HUMANE SOCIETY BACK IN JANUARY HAD OFFICIALLY BEEN ADOPTED.

We've been following his long journey from the beginning.

He was left near dead at the kentucky humane society back in january and today he is in his furever home jeff calloway and his family -- who have been fostering ethan for several weeks now -- have officially adopted him.

The humane society held an adoption ceremony today for the pup.

Ethan gained a worldwide following, after he was found in the humane society parking lot weighing just 40 pounds..

At the time, he wasn't able to stand on his own..

But now, you can see he's put on some weight and is happy and healthy..

And now has his forever family.

