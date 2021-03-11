UK announces in-person Graduation

THE UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY ANNOUNCED TODAY THERE WILL BE AN IN PERSON GRADUATION CEREMONY THIS MAY.

President eli capiluto made the announcement in a campus email.

In the email he says it will take place at rupp arena in several different ceremonies over the weekend of may 14 thru the 16th.

Each graduate will be limited to 4 in person guests and masks will be required.

The ceremony will also be live streamed for those who can't attend in person.

