Teen arrested in Facebook scam

A Utica teen has been arrested after allegedly using fake movie prop money to buy dirt bikes off of Facebook.

Bikes from two individuals with counterfeit money.

19-year-old cameron major is charged with two counts of grand larceny.

New hartford police say on two separate occasions...major arranged a meeting with individuals selling dirt bikes on facebook marketplace.

Each time he met them in new hartford on a dimly lit road.

Police say he paid them with phoney bills.

One of the victims traveled from the albany area, the other from downstate.

New hartford police want to remind everyone to use caution when conducting private transactions with individuals whom they are unfamiliar with.

Meet in well lit areas...and preferably in the daytime.

