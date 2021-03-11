Tech Report

Jane King discusses the latest news in technology from the NASDAQ in New York, including Augmented Reality technology and what it's growth means for the future of entertainment.

Roblox video game goes public today.

The platform is meant for playing and creating video games.

Roblox has 32 million active daily users and saw an 82 percent jump in revenue last year.

******** disney plus has officially surpassed 100 million subscribers, less than a year and a half after the streaming service launched.

Although executives didn't say what pushed disney plus over 100 million subscribers, the recent success of wandavision and raya and the last dragon likely helped.

Netflix has 200 million subscribers as of its last report.

******* virtual reality can eventually bring your favorite music artist in your home.

Nextech ceo evan gappelberg says the company's ar air show app is gearing up to become a full service, ai driven app, with no green screen required so that users can create a-r powered c1 3 b13 human holograms anywhere and by anyone.

(sot) the ar human holograms will be shareable on social platforms including tiktok and instagram.

******* chipotle unveils a quesadilla, but for digital customers only.

Chipotle's digital-only menu item debuts tomorrow, and marks the first customizable ent?e chipotle will add to its menu since it introduced a salad option 17 years ago.

The quesadilla is filled with monterey jack cheese, with the option to choose between chicken, steak, carnitas, barbacoa,