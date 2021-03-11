LSAD Gifts GMK 031021

Lisa Robertson shows us some local steals and deals for gift ideas.

3 noticed thatthe crazier your life gets, the more it means to youwhen someone takes time outof their day to do something just for you?

Here atlocal steals and deals, we have so many wonderful ways for you to do that, toreally reach out to the people you love and care for the peopleyou love.

So, i wanted to show you beautiful ideas like jewelry.

What girldoesn't love a piece of jewelry?

Well,this is kevia.

Kevia is a beautifulbrand, beautiful designs, and they have these boxed sets.

So, instead of onenecklace, you get five or six.

Maybe you have someone in your life who loveshome, right?

What is more beautiful in your home than walking into a room thatsmells amazing?

Soy delicious candles, the most decadent candle on the market.

Beautifulfra grances, fabulous boxes.

Maybe you want to makesure that someone you love is safe.

This is she's birdie.

This is an alarm that youcarry on your keychain, and if something happens, you pull it and trust me wheni tell you, people are gonna notice, i love that idea.

The cleanlight air.

Thiscleans the air around you, it actually kills 99.9% of the bacteria and germsin the air, and it does it intwo different ways.

Maybe you want to relax.

Thisis a beautiful massagingweighted heating pad from sharper image.

What could be better?

Theseare just a few of the absolutely fabulous ideas that we have for you onlocalsteals.com, all special offers, all beautiful gifts, all ways to take careof the ones that you love.

Welcome back... before you