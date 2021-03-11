Greater Lafayette Commerce hosting virtual career fair

Greater lafayette virtual career fair.

Dozens of local employers are looking to fill hundreds of open job positions in tippecanoe county right now.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning to explain how the hiring event will work.

Micah?

This virtual event is being hosted through the greater lafayette commerce.

It's designed to be as user friendly as possible.

All you do is log into the website and you're instantly transported to the virtual career booths.

46 local businesses are participating.

And more than 800 different positions are available.

The career fair platform is allowing employers to live message back and forth with potential hires.

Employers and job candidates will also be able to virtually chat face-to-face.

These job openings range from industrial work, to the medical field, to jobs in education at purdue.

The jobs on this site offer both part-time and full-time opportunities.

Greater lafayette commerce leaders are hoping people find this service useful.

I'd love to see those who are looking for work to find a great fit.

To really find something that they feel good at working at and feel like they can go up the later within that career or even in that company.

Kara webb is the greater lafayette workforce development director.

She says unemployment in tippecanoe county is already starting to lower toward the rate it was before the pandemic.

The career fair is happening from 10 a.m.

To 5 p.m.

Today only.

Registration for the event is open right now and it's free.

The career fair link is on our website wlfi.com.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw news 18.

Thank you, micah.

